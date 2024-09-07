76ers Sent Message to Philadelphia Eagles Before Opener vs. Packers
As the Philadelphia 76ers patiently wait for their opportunity to open up the 2024-2025 NBA season, the team sat back and watched another Philly-based team make its season debut.
On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles battled it out against the Green Bay Packers for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. The game was a historic event, considering it was played in Brazil.
Prior to kickoff, the Sixers’ social media team sent a supportive message to their South Philly neighbors as they fired up their first game of the year.
Showing Brotherly Love
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
The Sixers put together a picture of several Eagles players who attended Sixers games recently. Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Sixers hosted a handful of star players from the Eagles, who shined in Friday’s game against the Packers.
Jalen Hurts, who is pictured with 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, had a game full of ups and downs. After going snap-less through the preseason, Hurts showed some rust early on and even had a critical late-game hiccup. All in all, though, he got the job done. Throwing 34 times, Hurts completed 20 passes for 278 years. He finished the game with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
As the for the two wide receivers pictured, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown had solid showings for the offense. Despite having fewer receptions than Smith, Brown finished the game with 119 yards and a major touchdown in the second half, which got the spark going early in the third quarter. Smith caught seven passes for 84 yards.
Of course, the Sixers couldn’t leave out the soon-to-be legendary Eagles defensive end, Brandon Graham. The Super Bowl hero from years ago is entering his final NFL season. He had a quiet last first outing, but Graham remains a major veteran presence for the Eagles.
Lastly, there’s Saquon Barkley, who made his Eagles debut. To say his first performance in an Eagles jersey was outstanding would be an understatement.
The veteran running back carried the ball 24 times for over 100 yards. He scored two touchdowns in the ground game. He was also active in the air, catching two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. Barkley was the leader for the Eagles offense as they defeated the Packers 34-29 to start the year 1-0.
For the time being, the Sixers will have to continue supporting the Eagles as they wait for their regular season to open up late next month.