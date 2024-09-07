All 76ers

76ers Sent Message to Philadelphia Eagles Before Opener vs. Packers

The Philadelphia 76ers wished the Eagles good luck on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rings the bell before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rings the bell before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images / John Geliebter-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers patiently wait for their opportunity to open up the 2024-2025 NBA season, the team sat back and watched another Philly-based team make its season debut.

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles battled it out against the Green Bay Packers for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. The game was a historic event, considering it was played in Brazil.

Prior to kickoff, the Sixers’ social media team sent a supportive message to their South Philly neighbors as they fired up their first game of the year.

Showing Brotherly Love

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The Sixers put together a picture of several Eagles players who attended Sixers games recently. Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Sixers hosted a handful of star players from the Eagles, who shined in Friday’s game against the Packers.

Jalen Hurts, who is pictured with 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, had a game full of ups and downs. After going snap-less through the preseason, Hurts showed some rust early on and even had a critical late-game hiccup. All in all, though, he got the job done. Throwing 34 times, Hurts completed 20 passes for 278 years. He finished the game with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As the for the two wide receivers pictured, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown had solid showings for the offense. Despite having fewer receptions than Smith, Brown finished the game with 119 yards and a major touchdown in the second half, which got the spark going early in the third quarter. Smith caught seven passes for 84 yards.

Of course, the Sixers couldn’t leave out the soon-to-be legendary Eagles defensive end, Brandon Graham. The Super Bowl hero from years ago is entering his final NFL season. He had a quiet last first outing, but Graham remains a major veteran presence for the Eagles.

Lastly, there’s Saquon Barkley, who made his Eagles debut. To say his first performance in an Eagles jersey was outstanding would be an understatement.

The veteran running back carried the ball 24 times for over 100 yards. He scored two touchdowns in the ground game. He was also active in the air, catching two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. Barkley was the leader for the Eagles offense as they defeated the Packers 34-29 to start the year 1-0.

For the time being, the Sixers will have to continue supporting the Eagles as they wait for their regular season to open up late next month.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News