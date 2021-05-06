Seth Curry Feeling Stronger, Healthy Heading Into Playoffs

One player who has come alive for the Philadelphia 76ers in their recent stretch is Seth Curry. The run he has been on as of late is one of his hottest stretches shooting the ball all season.

During the team's current five-game win streak, Curry is averaging 15.6 PPG. Only Joel Embiid (20.6) is scoring more per night than him. Most importantly, Curry is doing it with great efficiency. In that same stretch, he is shooting 60% from the floor, 63% from beyond the arc, and 100% from the free-throw line.

In the Sixers' win over the Bulls on Monday, Curry broke the 20 point mark for the second straight game. He did so on just ten shot attempts, making seven.

After the game, Curry spoke about his hot streak shooting the ball. He credited his strong play to work he's been putting in on his body off the floor.

"I feel pretty good. I've been working hard off the court just to try and get some cardio, try and get my legs back. I feel like I've been moving a little bit better without the ball, and legs have been getting stronger as we along," said Curry.

Injuries have plagued the entire league this season, and Curry has fallen victim to it. From battling Covid to dealing with minor injuries. He has had some trouble remaining on the court.

While Curry is feeling great now, he admits it was a tough road getting back to good physical condition.

"That's more a product of the year, just having so many setbacks personally, with Covid and then a couple of injuries, missing some time. All the games so close together, it's just been hard to get in shape really," Curry said postgame.

It took some time with setbacks, but Curry is looking like the pre-Covid version of himself that couldn't miss from deep. With the playoffs getting ready to kick off, the timing couldn't be more perfect.

When Curry is on like this, it adds a whole other dimension to the Sixers' offense. If he can stay this hot into the playoffs, it'll make opposing defense's lives even more miserable as they try to contain this team.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.