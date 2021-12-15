Seth Curry Shows Support for Steph Curry After Breaking Ray Allen's Record

Typically, when the Philadelphia 76ers face off against the Golden State Warriors, the story of the matchup is the battle between the Curry brothers. As each team employs a sharpshooter, Seth Curry, and Steph Curry, fans typically zero in on that matchup to see if the Sixers guard can outscore his former MVP brother.

But when the Warriors made the trip to Philadelphia this past weekend, the story was a bit different. Instead of all of the focus being on the battle of the Curry brothers, Steph had all of the attention on him as he was nearing an NBA record.

At that point, Steph Curry was just ten three-pointers away from surpassing former NBA guard Ray Allen's record of 2,973 three-pointers made. While knocking down ten three-pointers in one game is a tall task, the Warriors guard has proven that it can be done as he's scored as many as 13 in a single outing before.

On Saturday, Curry was clearly going for the record as he launched 14 three-pointers against the Sixers. Unfortunately for him, his shots weren't falling as they typically would, leaving him seven three-pointers short by the end of the night.

The next game, Curry and the Warriors visited the Indiana Pacers. In 35 minutes of action, Curry put up 15 three-point attempts. While he inched closer to the record, his five makes in Indiana weren't enough to get it done.

Then came Tuesday night when Curry and the Warriors faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. On Perhaps the biggest stage in basketball, Curry surpassed the record early on as he knocked down his second three of the game within the first quarter of action. His brother, who was tuned into the matchup from home, sent out a tweet in support of the Golden State superstar.

Throughout Steph's journey of becoming one of the best shooters in NBA history, Seth Curry has shown tons of support for his brother. Last season, when the Warriors star won the three-point competition at the 2021 NBA All-Star game, Seth was tweeting from home in support of his brother. On Tuesday night, he did the same as Steph Curry cemented himself in NBA history once again.

