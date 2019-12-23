Shake Milton Looks to Benefit From Matisse Thybulle's Absence

Nobody is ever happy when a professional athlete gets injured. No matter what, the situation is always unfortunate. The Philadelphia 76ers know the pain of dealing with injuries very well -- especially when it comes to their young rookies.

Over the years, there was a running joke about the Sixers and their first-round draft picks. Typically, any rookie who would become a top pick for the 76ers would eventually end up dealing with a significant injury during their first season.

Second-year guard Zhaire Smith was the latest to deal with the 'curse' as he missed a majority of last season with a foot injury. This year, first-rounder Matisse Thybulle seemed to have escaped the long-term injury curse -- but he couldn't avoid it entirely.

On Saturday, Thybulle ended up hurting his knee while colliding with another player late in the game against the Washington Wizards. While it didn't seem like anything serious at the time, Thybulle would soon find out he was going to be ruled out indefinitely.

And just like that, the former Washington Huskies' guard was issued a two-week timetable and potentially more moving forward. Again, nobody was happy -- but somebody will be grateful for the opportunity the loss brings.

Coming up from the G-League is Delaware Blue Coats standout, Shake Milton. While Milton spent a lot of time in the developmental league this season, he has had his fair share of opportunities with the Sixers in recent times.

This year, Milton had the opportunity to play in nine games for the Sixers. During that time, he averaged just under ten minutes. Milton completed 34-percent of his shots from the field, averaging roughly 3.9 points-per-game.

Due to his struggles, the Sixers decided to shake up the lineup, and subtract Milton from the Sixers' active roster. Therefore, the second-year veteran picked up tons of playing time in Delaware with the Blue Coats.

As of late, Milton has been a G-League star. During the last three games, Milton has averaged 29 points-per-game, knocking down 56.1-percent of his shots from the field, according to Sixers' digital reporter, Lauren Rosen.

While Milton knows this is a major opportunity for him getting called back up to the 76ers, he also acknowledged it won't be as easy as back in Delaware. It's unclear just how much time Milton will get with the Sixers during this Thybulle-less stint if any. No matter what, though, Milton is going to be ready for another chance on the main roster.