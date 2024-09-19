76ers Show Preview of New Addition Putting in Offseason Work
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road for training camp in the Bahamas. As the team patiently waits for the chance to gather all at once to begin preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season, many players on the roster have been putting in offseason work at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.
This week, the Sixers offered a preview of one of the team’s latest additions.
Yabusele’s Back to Work
Guerschon Yabusele was added to the official roster in late August. Barring any unexpected changes before training camp, he could be the final addition for quite some time.
Despite being a late addition, Yabusele turned out to be an exciting signing for the Sixers. His run at the 2024 Paris Olympics had plenty to do with that.
The French forward represented his country on an International stage. He was a critical piece in helping France win a silver medal, coming up just short against Joel Embiid and Team USA.
Yabusele averaged 14 points and three rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field throughout the Olympics. He earned the right to be considered All-Second Team after the Olympic run concluded.
Prior to joining the 76ers, Yabusele had a two-year stint on the Boston Celtics. In 2016, he was the No. 16 overall pick in the NBA Draft. After two seasons in Boston, Yabusele was waived.
Recently, the former Celtic had a run in Spain, playing for Real Madrid. Yabusele played a key role in helping Real Madrid earn multiple titles. Although he remained under contract for the next basketball season, Yabusele agreed to a buyout with Real Madrid as he earned interest from the 76ers.
It’s unclear what Yabusele’s role will look like next season, but he’ll get a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation right away. Being that Yabusele reportedly signed with the team for the veteran’s minimum, the Sixers hope to get a steal out of landing the Olympic standout.