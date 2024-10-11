76ers on SI Reacts to Danny Green’s Retirement, Breakers Beatdown
Just a few days after the Philadelphia 76ers opened up the 2024 Preseason with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers, former Sixers veteran Danny Green decided to call it a career.
After going unsigned for most of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Green didn’t get a chance to show how much gas he had left in the tank after returning from a major injury late in his career..
During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Green went down with a knee injury, which prevented him from playing for a majority of the 2022-2023 season. Following a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies, Green appeared in three games. He was traded at the deadline, and was waived by the Houston Rockets.
Green would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
Last year, Green collected a second stint with the Sixers. He signed with the team late in the offseason, reuniting with Nick Nurse. He came off the bench for the first two games of the season, averaging nine minutes of playing time. When the Sixers struck a trade with the LA Clippers, ending the James Harden saga, somebody on the roster had to get cut. Unfortunately for Green, that meant his second stretch with the organization would end prematurely.
Green leaves the NBA with an impressive resume. He has over 800 games played during the regular season, and nearly 170 playoff appearances. On three occasions, Green had a role on a championship winning squad. He earned his first ring in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs. The second came in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. His run in 2020 with the LA Lakers was his third and final.
Breakers Beatdown
The Sixers’ preseason started with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday. It was an opportunity for players to battle it out against another team for the first time this offseason. Even without Paul George and Joel Embiid, the Sixers dominated.
Guerschon Yabusele was perfect from the field. Jared McCain’s debut went as well as he had hoped. Of course, Andre Drummond made some noise—not for his rebounding—but for putting his range on display with a three-point make.
Previewing the Timberwolves Matchup
The Sixers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa on Friday. They aren’t going to see Embiid in action just yet, but the Paul George debut is getting teed up.
What should we expect out of George early on? Who should the Sixers be keeping an eye on for a potential expanded role? All of that was discussed in the latest episode.
