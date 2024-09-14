All 76ers

76ers on SI Reacts to DeMar DeRozan’s Comments, Latest on Nic Batum

The latest episode of 76ers on SI features a discussion about DeMar DeRozan, Nic Batum, and more.

Justin Grasso

Dec 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) defends against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) defends against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
An eventful offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers could’ve gone in a completely different direction.

With cap space to spend on a notable player, in addition to extending Tyrese Maxey for years to come, the Sixers planned to bring on another star to form a trio with Joel Embiid and the one-time All-Star guard.

Ultimately, Philly ended up with Paul George, who declined his player option with the LA Clippers and decided to pass up on their additional contract offer. But if George took his free agency in a different direction, there was a world where former Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan could’ve ended up playing alongside Embiid and Maxey.

"I was thinking about Philly," DeRozan told Paul George on the latest episode of ‘Podcast P.’ "Philly was definitely an option. The Lakers were an option, always, Clippers was an option, and Heat was an option. Those teams for sure."

DeRozan had options, which included several other contenders and a possible return to Chicago. As expected, DeRozan didn’t stick with the Bulls. Instead, he landed in a sign-and-trade to join the Sacramento Kings for the next season and beyond.

The six-time All-Star kickstarts a new journey, joining his fourth team since entering the NBA in 2009.

76ers on SI Reacts to DeRozan’s Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Nic Batum’s Conflict

When free agency opened up, Nic Batum quickly decided on his next move; the veteran forward signed a short-term contract to return to the Clippers after getting traded by them last October. It seemed Batum always had his sights set on going back to LA after the 2023-2024 season concluded, but a recent report suggests he was conflicted. The Sixers had an interest in bringing Batum back. Apparently, he went back and forth on both options before deciding to take on a second stint with the Clippers.

Are the Spectrums returning?

Pearl Jam might’ve leaked the Sixers’ 2024-2025 NBA City Edition jerseys, which take it back a few years to the beloved Spectrum era. While the team hasn’t officially revealed the uniforms for next season, it seems a fan-favorite pair of threads is making a comeback.

