76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have developed quite the hot streak lately. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses this season a couple of weeks ago against the undermanned Atlanta Hawks at home, the Sixers embarked on a three-game road trip beginning in the Nation's capital.

As the Sixers took on the Washington Wizards for the first time this year, they found a way to dominate on the road and start what eventually became a significant win streak. The following game, the Sixers took on the Toronto Raptors up North and came away with another win.

Then when they returned to the court last Thursday, the Sixers snuck out of Brooklyn with a big win against the Nets after losing their two previous games against them. Philadelphia entered the new year on a three-game win streak.

They kicked off 2022 by making it four in a row as they hosted and dominated the Houston Rockets at home on Monday. After getting a game in South Philly, the Sixers had to hit the road once again to face the Orlando Magic.

A young Magic team gave the Sixers a run for their money. However, they didn't have the star power to overcome the red-hot Sixers. Therefore, Philly picked up its fifth-straight win in Orlando on Wednesday night.

Now, the Sixers are set to return home and host the San Antonio Spurs for the first time on Friday night. Will the Sixers tie their season win streak with a sixth-straight win over San Antonio? Or will the Spurs pull off the upset win in South Philly?

76ers vs. Spurs Odds and Betting Info The Sixers and the Spurs will battle it out in South Philly on Friday night. Key Game Notes The Sixers are 6-4 over the last ten games Philadelphia is currently on a five-game win streak At home, the Sixers are 7-8 this season The Spurs have won five of their last ten games On the road, the Spurs are 8-12 this year The Sixers have won five-straight games against the Spurs over the last three years The Spurs are 13-7 against the spread in their last 20 games The Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games Injury Report 76ers Danny Green - Questionable Isaiah Joe - Questionable Tyrese Maxey - Out Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Spurs Devontae Cook - Questionable Lonnie Walker IV - Questionable Zach Collins Keldon Johnson - Out Doug McDermott - Out Devin Vassell - Out Derrick White - Out Thaddeus Young - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -6.5 Moneyline: PHI -300, SAS +240 Total O/U: 216.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted on TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.