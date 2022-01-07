76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on quite the tear lately. After kicking off a three-game road trip two weeks ago, the Sixers took down the Washington Wizards to bounce back from one of their most disappointing losses of the year.

After playing in DC, the Sixers hit the road to Toronto and defeated the Raptors to pick up their second victory in a row. Then, they went to Brooklyn to wrap the year against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Sixers struggled to find success against the Nets twice before this year, Philly kept their win streak going last Thursday.

Then, they rang in the new year with a victory against the Houston Rockets on Monday. On Wednesday, they hit the road once more for a matchup against the Orlando Magic and picked up their fifth-straight win.

Now, the Sixers are back home and ready to host the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season. With a win on Friday night, the Sixers could tie their season-high win streak by making it six-straight.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Spurs battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spurs TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Spurs Listen: WOAI/KXTN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -333, SAS +260

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Pregame Reading