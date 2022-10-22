76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres

Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers had the opportunity to continue the city’s winning ways as of late, but they struggled during their season opener matchup against the Boston Celtics. Optimism didn’t grow much two nights later as the Sixers fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping to 0-2 on the year.

While the Sixers aren’t in the win column quite yet, Philly fans still remain in good spirits as the local baseball team scooped up another victory on Friday night against the San Diego Padres. In attendance were Sixers standouts Tobias Harris and Georges Niang.

Friday night’s game marked the second time the veteran forwards attended a game at Citizens Bank Park. When Harris and Niang went to the Phillies game last Friday, the home team picked up a victory over the Atlanta Braves. The following day, the Phillies stole the series with a win.

This week, the Phillies saw the same success with Niang and Harris in the building. While it was a tight matchup, the Phillies made it out of the game with a 4-2 victory. With that win, they take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Phillies return to the ballpark on Saturday night. While Sixers players have been in attendance supporting their neighbors, they won’t have the opportunity to do so on Saturday. When the Phillies throw out their first pitch, the Sixers will be amid a Saturday night hoops session against the San Antonio Spurs across the street.

Lately, the Sixers haven’t seen the same success as their fellow sports teams, but fans are hopeful everybody in South Philly will snag a win on Saturday night.

