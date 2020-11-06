SI.com
76ers Grab Stanford's Tyrell Terry in Recent 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Justin Grasso

In a couple of weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin adding to their roster through the 2020 NBA Draft. Heading into last year's draft, the Sixers looked for two things in their next first-round prospect.

First, the Sixers wanted a player with several years of experience at the college level. While many players become first-round picks after a single season at the NCAA level, Philly wanted more of a seasoned player.

Secondly, the Sixers sought a prospect that brought a lot of defensive value. With the criteria, Philly ended up with four-year Washington Huskies guard and defensive terror, Matisse Thybulle. Now that the 76ers improved their defense in last year's draft, it's time for Philly to upgrade the roster's shooting department. So in SB Nation's latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft, the Sixers snag Stanford guard Tyrell Terry. 

"Terry entered Stanford as the No. 88 overall recruit in the incoming freshman class before emerging as a surprising one-and-done following a standout season. Terry is a 6’3 guard whose shooting ability will serve as the foundation of his game."

"He performed well as a pick-and-roll handler (77th percentile), but his lack of burst and inability to get to the foul line means he’s likely more of an off-ball player in the league. Philly needs all the shooting it can get, and Terry provides that with the hope of more untapped upside yet to come."

Tyrell Terry has been projected all over the place following his announcement to declare for the draft. For a while, it seemed Terry could end up becoming a second-round prospect. Now, some outlets believe Terry might not even be available for the Sixers when pick No. 21 rolls around.

If he is, though, the 76ers won't have too much to think about. Philly needs shooters, and Terry provides just that. During his freshman season at Stanford, Terry knocked down 40-percent of his three-point shots while averaging just under 15 points-per-game. 

Before, his size was in question -- but over the course of the offseason -- Terry managed to put on 19-pounds and even grew two inches in height. A lack of college experience could be a negative for the Sixers, but back in August, 76ers General Manager Elton Brand made it clear that lack of college experience won't be a deal-breaker in this year's draft. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

