76ers Star Reacts to Nick Castellanos’ Game-Winning Hit for Phillies
On the eve of the Philadelphia 76ers’ preseason opener, the Philadelphia Phillies went toe-to-toe with the New York Mets for Game 2 of their MLB Postseason series. Joel Embiid was tuned into the action, soaking up what turned out to be an intense game.
Sunday’s matchup wasn’t a literal do-or-die situation for the Phillies but a loss certainly would’ve destroyed their odds of making it out of the series on top.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Phillies led by one run for eight innings. Late in the game, the Mets got hot and made them pay for having a quiet hitting night. In the end, the Mets defeated the Phillies 6-2 to take a 1-0 series lead on the road.
Sunday’s Game 2 was a back-and-forth battle, which kept Embiid entertained.
The Mets grabbed the lead in the third inning, going up 2-0 on Philadelphia. It wasn’t until the sixth inning when the Phillies finally got on the board. After trailing 3-0, back-to-back home runs allowed the Phillies to knot the game. That would last half an inning as the Mets scored another one in the seventh.
While trailing 4-3, the Phillies tacked on three runs in the eighth inning, righting their wrongs of the other night. However, that wasn’t enough to put New York away. A two-run homer in the final inning was enough for the Mets to tie the game up before the Phillies’ half of the ninth.
Fortunately, extra innings were not required. Phillies star Nick Castellanos had a walk-off hit, which knocked in a runner to allow the Phillies to win 7-6.
“What A Game!!!” Embiid wrote on X.
The Phillies are going to get a day to travel to New York on Monday. Meanwhile, Embiid and the Sixers are going to head to the Wells Fargo Center for their preseason debut.
The Sixers and the New Zealand Breakers will tip-off at 7 PM ET. on Monday.