76ers Star’s Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s Shot vs Knicks Goes Viral

Tyrese Haliburton's shot set off Jared McCain on Wednesday.

iMay 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks met at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. While Philadelphia 76ers star Jared McCain wasn’t in attendance for the action, he had cameras on him as he watched the matchup for a Bleacher Report stream.

Like many NBA fans on Wednesday, McCain couldn’t hold back when Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying shot to force overtime. The clip ended up going viral, with over one million views on the social media platform X.

via @BleacherReport: Jared McCain LOST IT after Tyrese Haliburton forced OT vs. the Knicks 😱

At the time, it seemed as though the Pacers put away the Knicks in regulation. As Haliburton rushed back to launch a three-ball, it turned out that his foot was on the line. With a long two, Haliburton was credited with the shot that sent the game into overtime.

Since the Pacers already came back from an improbable deficit in the fourth quarter and forced overtime on a ridculous shot, Indiana had the momentum shifted in their favor. Once they got to overtime, they refused to lose control of the game.

The Pacers ended up defeating the Knicks 138-135 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

McCain, like many spectators, was highly impressed with the performances of Haliburton and the forward Aaron Nesmith. For Haliburton, the All-Star guard produced a double-double with 31 points and 11 assists in 42 minutes. Nesmith accounted for 30 points in 38 minutes.

