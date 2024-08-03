76ers Star Set to Compete in Summer Pro-AM This Month
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers had a representative at the Rumph Classic in Philly. The second-year forward Ricky Council followed the footsteps of former 76ers center Paul Reed by playing in the Pro-AM run ahead of another season with the Sixers.
But Council won’t be the only player that will get in some Pro-AM action this summer. According to Quincy Pondexter, the Sixers’ newly signed forward, Paul George, will get a run-in at the Fresno Pro-AM on August 10.
This summer marks the third season for the Fresno-based tournament.
George, a nine-time All-Star, has had a busy offseason.
After the Los Angeles Clippers came up short in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, George was viewed as a potential top target on the free agency market for teams in search of a star.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
As expected, George declined his player option with the Clippers, which allowed him to hit the open market. Although he considered a return to the Clippers, a potential sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors, and a potential move to join the Orlando Magic, George went with a popular scenario by signing on with the Sixers, forming a big three with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
After seeing the James Harden, Maxey, Embiid big three come up short two playoff runs ago, the Sixers parted ways with the ten-time All-Star, who joined George and Kawhi Leonard out in LA last season.
While Harden and Leonard remain intact with the Clippers, George decided he would like to land in the City of Brotherly Love to compete with Embiid and Maxey.
George’s preseason debut with the Sixers is still months away. For the time being, fans in Fresno will get a chance to see the recently-maxed forward take on fellow pros and amateurs at Fresno City College next week.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Shares Thoughts on Celtics, Knicks Rivalry