76ers Star Set to Compete in Summer Pro-AM This Month

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George will hit the court in Fresno soon.

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball against Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Maxey (0) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers had a representative at the Rumph Classic in Philly. The second-year forward Ricky Council followed the footsteps of former 76ers center Paul Reed by playing in the Pro-AM run ahead of another season with the Sixers.

But Council won’t be the only player that will get in some Pro-AM action this summer. According to Quincy Pondexter, the Sixers’ newly signed forward, Paul George, will get a run-in at the Fresno Pro-AM on August 10.

This summer marks the third season for the Fresno-based tournament.

George, a nine-time All-Star, has had a busy offseason.

After the Los Angeles Clippers came up short in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, George was viewed as a potential top target on the free agency market for teams in search of a star.

As expected, George declined his player option with the Clippers, which allowed him to hit the open market. Although he considered a return to the Clippers, a potential sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors, and a potential move to join the Orlando Magic, George went with a popular scenario by signing on with the Sixers, forming a big three with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

After seeing the James Harden, Maxey, Embiid big three come up short two playoff runs ago, the Sixers parted ways with the ten-time All-Star, who joined George and Kawhi Leonard out in LA last season.

While Harden and Leonard remain intact with the Clippers, George decided he would like to land in the City of Brotherly Love to compete with Embiid and Maxey.

George’s preseason debut with the Sixers is still months away. For the time being, fans in Fresno will get a chance to see the recently-maxed forward take on fellow pros and amateurs at Fresno City College next week.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

