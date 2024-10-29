All 76ers

76ers Star Shares Postgame Moment With Tyrese Maxey After Pacers Game

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was thrilled to see Tyrese Maxey's success against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball Indiana Pacers during the third quarter quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball Indiana Pacers during the third quarter quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first three games of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Joel Embiid watched his Philadelphia 76ers from the bench.

Although the Sixers center isn’t currently rehabbing an injury, he’s slowly easing his way into his debut after seeing the court for just 39 games last year due to a knee injury. On an injury management plan, Embiid has missed the team’s entire preseason and opening week slate.

Without Embiid and the injured Paul George, the Sixers have relied on Tyrese Maxey to lead the way. In the first two games, Maxey struggled and the supporting cast didn’t make up for it.

As a whole, the Sixers dropped their first two games of the season. Maxey was surprisingly lacking in the efficiency department as he racked up plenty of shots. When the Sixers reached their third game on the road against the Indiana Pacers, Maxey was on a different level.

After the game, Embiid and Maxey shared a moment before the star guard did his postgame TV interview. Embiid was all smiles after watching his one-time All-Star teammate go to work.

Joel Embiid's postgame post on Sunday with Tyrese Maxey.
Joel Embiid's postgame post on Sunday with Tyrese Maxey. / @JoelEmbiid on Instagram

In four quarters and an overtime period, Maxey attempted 32 shots from the field. He got to the free throw line at a high rate, attempting 15 shots from the charity stripe.

Maxey knocked down 44 percent of his shots from the field. He ended up scoring a game-high 45 points. Despite a slow first half, 38 of Maxey’s points came in the second half, including overtime.

The Sixers possess a 1-2 record heading into the second week. While Maxey’s been playing high minutes, he remains healthy heading into the team’s Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

As for Joel Embiid and Paul George, the status of the two stars remains unclear at this time. The Sixers return to practice on Tuesday and should have a better idea of their availability soon.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News