76ers Star Shows Leadership Growth With Honest Message for Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers dropped to 2-11 on Monday night with a loss against the Miami Heat.
After the game, the team held a meeting in Miami. Considering the Sixers were supposed to enter the 2024-2025 NBA season as one of the Eastern Conference’s championship favorites, they’ve come up way short of their expectations through their first few weeks of the season.
The injured All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey reportedly had a strong voice in the meeting. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Maxey attempted to hold the team’s seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid accountable for being late to team meetings. It seems Maxey was voicing an issue that was popular with the rest of the locker room.
“Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the 2022-23 league MVP about being late "for everything" and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff, sources briefed on the meeting told ESPN. Maxey and Embiid have a close friendship and a history of holding each other accountable, according to those around the team.”
Maxey’s message was reportedly an “elephant in the room.”
After the meeting, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that everything would kept internal. He was only willing to take on questions about the Monday night loss against the Miami Heat.
Embiid also addressed reporters in the locker room following the game. The veteran big man declined to speak about the meeting by playing it off as if he didn’t know one was held.
Having a star get called out could be a potentially damaging situation for a team, but it seems the early indication is that Embiid “accepted the message.” The fact that it came from Maxey speaks volumes and shows major growth in his leadership.
It’s no secret that Embiid is fond of Maxey as a player and a person. Since the former first-round pick was selected by the Sixers, Embiid has been a strong supporter of Maxey. When Maxey inked his max contract over the summer, Embiid was a part of the team’s private presentation, showing support to the one-time All-Star as he became a cornerstone player for the franchise for years to come.
The Sixers took a critical first step in turning things around after the slow start. Of course, it will only be worth it if they start winning games. On the road with a four-game losing streak on their record, the Sixers will visit the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Embiid is expected to make his fourth appearance of the season.
Meanwhile, Maxey is still nursing a hamstring injury. His timetable for a return will be determined this week.