76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Trae Young’s Game-Winner
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to rest up following a disappointing loss at home against the Boston Celtics. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey took the opportunity to watch the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks.
It ended up being a close matchup after initially looking like a potential double-digit victory in favor of Trae Young and the Hawks.
At one point, Atlanta led by as many as 14 points. No team’s lead can be safe, though, until the clock strikes zero in the NBA.
The Hawks needed a big shot to win it and the gave the opportunity to Trae Young, as expected.
With under 10 seconds left to go, Young worked his defender to let the clock run out and find the right opportunity to let his shot fly.
Young knocked it down with just one second left to play in the fourth quarter.’
Maxey took to social media to react to his Eastern Conference rival’s big moment.
via: @TyreseMaxey: Trae young … tough 🧊
The Hawks defeated the Pistons 132-130, moving to 23-27 on the season. The Pistons drop to 25-25.
Atlanta is currently a team the Sixers are keeping an eye on. While Philadelphia is out of the Play-In picture at the moment, they trail the Chicago Bulls by just one game. If they get an opportunity to surpass Chicago soon, the Hawks could be the next team standing in front of them.
Lately, Atlanta has been struggling, winning just two of their last 10 games. If the Sixers can find some momentum moving forward, there could be an opportunity for them to move up a few spots in the coming games.
