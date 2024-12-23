76ers Star Tyrese Maxey's Playing Status vs Spurs Revealed
After dealing with a litany of injuries to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally had a consistent stretch of having all three of their stars in the lineup. Despite one of them winding up on the injury report, they are expected to have their big three on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Early in the day on Monday, the Sixers put Tyrese Maxey on the injury report. He was listed as probable due to an illness. It has been confirmed that the All-Star guard will be in the lineup against the Spurs on Monday.
Maxey missed some time earlier in the year due to a hamstring injury, but has since been a constant in the lineup. He's played in 20 games so far this year, and is averaging 25.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.0 APG.
Maxey's production has been a big talking point this season, but he's put together a string of impressive showings. Last week, he had his second-highest scoring game of the year with 40 against the Charlotte Hornets. Most recently, Maxey recorded 27 points and three assists in Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Monday, Maxey is going to have his hands full with the guards the Spurs have at their disposal. He'll likely be matched up against Chris Paul, who is among the best ever at his position. On the other end, Maxey will have to deal with being guarded against rookie standout Stephon Castle.
Having Maxey in the lineup should provide a nice boost for the Sixers as they attempt to get back in the win column.