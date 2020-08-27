For the first time ever on Wednesday night, all 2020 NBA Playoff games scheduled were postponed. As every single member of the Milwaukee Bucks organization decided not to play as a choice to protest down in Orlando, Florida, the NBA eventually made the decision to postpone every game scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bucks' decision to start a league-wide trend came just days after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As NBA players went into the bubble this summer with a goal to keep the conversation about social and racial injustice in America going, the video of the officer shooting Blake caused players to grow frustrated and upset.

That ultimately led to a series of emergency meetings on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Despite being outside of the NBA bubble at this point, the Philadelphia 76ers' organization released a statement regarding the recent series of events in Wisconsin and down in Orlando.

"Almost three months to the day of George Floyd's murder, our country is reeling from the shooting of another black man -- Jacob Blake. Last night, players across our league stood up with one unified voice and said enough is enough. We stand in solidarity with the players and support them in demanding action. This had to end now."

After multiple meetings over the last 24 hours, NBA players have decided to continue playing this season. While two teams felt they wanted to leave the bubble and focus on what's more important, players have chosen to stay put in Orlando for the time being. And instead of leaving, they will focus on more ways they can continue to spread a message about social and racial injustice.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_