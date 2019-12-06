There's just something about playing ball in Capital One Arena that affects the Philadelphia 76ers in such a negative way. Those who are superstitious would probably call it a curse because Philly hasn't won in D.C. since 2013.

However, it's much simpler than that. The Sixers more than likely take the Washington Wizards lightly when playing them on the road, and for that, they end up paying for it with a loss.

Heading into Thursday night's matchup, the Sixers were on quite a run. After losing to the Toronto Raptors a little over a week ago, they bounced back by going on a four-game winning streak. A victory over the Wizards seemed likely considering Philly is supposed to be the better team, but the Sixers just didn't look prepared.

A recipe to winning in the NBA is taking care of the ball. The Sixers didn't get the memo on Thursday as they totaled for 21 turnovers. The Wizards, on the other hand, only accounted for eleven. Despite shooting better than the Wizards, the Sixers' turnover woes are what killed them the most.

"It's not going to win anything," Brown said following the game in regards to the turnover struggles. "It's not going to put us in any position where we can close out a game. We have to get better in that area and I've got to help them."

The Sixers started off hot on Thursday, as they stayed in front for a majority of the first half. As soon as the second quarter began to wind down, though, that's when Philly fell apart. Washington ended up taking a ten-point lead before heading into the locker room at the half. The Sixers could sniff the comeback in the fourth quarter -- but wouldn't actually achieve it.

With a 119-113 loss, the Sixers fall to 15-7 on the year now. It won't kill their placement within the Eastern Conference rankings, but a win on Thursday could've helped them inch closer to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are sitting pretty in first place, at least three games ahead of everybody else.

On Friday, the Sixers will get a day to re-group before heading into another back-to-back-filled weekend. They will pick their schedule back up on Saturday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by a tough matchup against the Toronto Raptors.