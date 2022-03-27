Skip to main content
76ers vs. Suns: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

76ers vs. Suns: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their slate of games last week with a tough loss against a shorthanded Toronto Raptors team. After a disappointing showing, the Sixers went ahead and faced the Miami Heat the following night without Joel Embiid and James Harden in the lineup.

Surprisingly, the Sixers picked up a shorthanded win of their own against the Heat, who topped the Eastern Conference standings at the beginning of the week. That Monday night victory started a good trend for the Sixers as they got both Harden and Embiid back in the mix on Wednesday.

Although their performance on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t ideal, the Sixers still took care of business and picked up their second-straight win. Then a couple of nights later, the Sixers made a return to the Crypto.com Arena to compete against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unlike Wednesday night’s game, the Sixers didn’t have any problems putting away the Clippers. After three-quarters of action, Embiid got the rest of the night off. Meanwhile, James Harden helped Philly gain a convincing lead before the Sixers cleared their bench for garbage time.

Now, after gaining three-straight wins and having other matchups fall in their favor, the Sixers sit atop the Eastern Conference in the first seed. On Sunday, they’ll attempt to keep the ball rolling with a matchup against the Western Conference’s number one team, the Phoenix Suns.

The last time the Sixers and the Suns met, Phoenix picked up a five-point victory in South Philly. Can the Sixers break the five-game losing streak they have against the Suns on Sunday?

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17643730_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers have won seven of their last ten games

Sixers are currently on a three-game win streak

On the road, the Sixers are 25-11 this season

Suns are currently on a seven-game win streak

Over the last ten games, Phoenix is 9-1

At home, the Suns are 30-8 this season

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last six games

Suns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

Injury Report

USATSI_17831222_168388689_lowres

Suns

Cameron Johnson - out

Frank Kaminsky - Out

Gabriel Lundberg - Out

JaVale McGee - Out

Dario Saric - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17643734_168388689_lowres

Spread: Suns -4.5

Moneyline: PHO -175, PHI +145

Total O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-21-all-philadelphia-76-ers-phoenix-suns-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17941346_168388689_lowres
News

Matisse Thybulle Feels More 'Dynamic' Playing Alongside James Harden

By Justin Grasso57 minutes ago
USATSI_17690375_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Daryl Morey Claps Back at Ty Lue for Joel Embiid, James Harden Criticism

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17945631_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Bucks, Heat Losses Allow Sixers to Snag East's Top Seed For Now

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17967674_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Appreciates MVP Chants in LA After Win Over Clippers

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17955555_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Claims He's With Brooklyn Nets for Long Run

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_17968165_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Discusses Bouncing Back vs. Clippers on Friday

By Justin GrassoMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17968273_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Offers Slightly Concerning Update on Harden's Hamstring

By Justin GrassoMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17968613_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Harden Help Sixers Cruise Past Clippers on Friday

By Justin GrassoMar 26, 2022