76ers vs. Suns: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their slate of games last week with a tough loss against a shorthanded Toronto Raptors team. After a disappointing showing, the Sixers went ahead and faced the Miami Heat the following night without Joel Embiid and James Harden in the lineup.

Surprisingly, the Sixers picked up a shorthanded win of their own against the Heat, who topped the Eastern Conference standings at the beginning of the week. That Monday night victory started a good trend for the Sixers as they got both Harden and Embiid back in the mix on Wednesday.

Although their performance on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t ideal, the Sixers still took care of business and picked up their second-straight win. Then a couple of nights later, the Sixers made a return to the Crypto.com Arena to compete against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unlike Wednesday night’s game, the Sixers didn’t have any problems putting away the Clippers. After three-quarters of action, Embiid got the rest of the night off. Meanwhile, James Harden helped Philly gain a convincing lead before the Sixers cleared their bench for garbage time.

Now, after gaining three-straight wins and having other matchups fall in their favor, the Sixers sit atop the Eastern Conference in the first seed. On Sunday, they’ll attempt to keep the ball rolling with a matchup against the Western Conference’s number one team, the Phoenix Suns.

The last time the Sixers and the Suns met, Phoenix picked up a five-point victory in South Philly. Can the Sixers break the five-game losing streak they have against the Suns on Sunday?

Key Game Notes Sixers have won seven of their last ten games Sixers are currently on a three-game win streak On the road, the Sixers are 25-11 this season Suns are currently on a seven-game win streak Over the last ten games, Phoenix is 9-1 At home, the Suns are 30-8 this season The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last six games Suns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games Injury Report Suns Cameron Johnson - out Frank Kaminsky - Out Gabriel Lundberg - Out JaVale McGee - Out Dario Saric - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Suns -4.5 Moneyline: PHO -175, PHI +145 Total O/U: 226.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.