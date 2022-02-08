76ers vs. Suns: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

After entering last week's slate of games on a high note by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime without Joel Embiid on the floor, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to pick up their sixth-straight win by closing out their homestand against the Washington Wizards.

Unfortunately, Philadelphia's win streak ended there. Last Wednesday, the Sixers took on a loss against the Wizards and they failed to come out on top in the tight matchup. Then when the Sixers hit the road for the first time in five games to face the Dallas Mavericks, Philly couldn't overcome the superstar play of Luka Doncic.

Taking on their second loss in a row, the Sixers then went to close out their four-game slate last week with a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Although the Bulls have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Sixers have had success against them twice already this year.

The fact that Chicago missed several key players including their All-Star Zach LaVine didn't help them on Sunday either. Like the previous two matchups against Chicago, the Sixers came out on top on Sunday with a significant win.

However, the road doesn't get much easier to start the new week. On Tuesday, the Sixers return home. They'll host the Phoenix Suns for the first time this year. Last year when the Sixers and the Suns battled it out twice, the Sixers struggled.

In their first outing against Phoenix on the road, the Suns dominated the Sixers 120-111. Although the second matchup in South Philly was much closer, Phoenix found an edge and defeated the Sixers 116-113. On Tuesday, the Sixers will look to break the four-game losing streak against the Suns.

76ers vs. Suns Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have gone 7-3 over the last ten games Philadelphia is 14-11 at home this season Suns are 9-1 over the last ten games Phoenix is currently on a two-game win streak Suns are 21-5 when playing away from home this year The total has gone over in four of the Suns’ last six games The total has gone under in four of Philly’s last six games Injury Report 76ers Matisse Thybulle - Questionable Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Suns Frank Kaminsky - Out Abdel Nader - Out Cameron Payne - Out Dario Saric - Out Landry Shamet - Out Game Odds Spread: Suns -1.5 Moneyline: PHI -110, PHX -110 Total O/U: 218.5 *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Picks Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.