76ers Snag a Texas Tech Guard in a 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Justin Grasso

This year, the 2020 NBA Draft is going to be significantly different than in years past. With the coronavirus pandemic spreading like wildfire in the country, all sports leagues have decided to shut down for the moment. The NBA started the trend by going on an unexpected hiatus just two Wednesday's ago.

And the college basketball world followed up like the rest of them. Now, March Madness is officially canceled. So that leaves a ton of NBA prospects without a major competitive platform to showcase their skills. And with everything possibly being on hold in the near future, the NBA combine could be washed out too.

So at this point, the NBA's 2020 Draft could be much different considering the lack of showcases for the up and coming athletes. It's unfortunate, but the show must go on -- and college athletes who are eligible for the draft will be considered by teams when the event goes down sometime in the future whenever that may be.

Therefore, NBA mock drafts are still relevant. With the NBA on pause, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie put together his fourth edition of a 2020 NBA mock draft. For the Sixers, Vecenie sends a Texas Tech guard to Philly by way of the 22nd overall pick.

With the 22nd pick. . . The 76ers select Jahmi’us Ramsey

The Athletic's Assessment:

I’m a bit less enthused about Ramsey than some seem to be. Part of me wonders if he does enough other stuff outside of scoring on jumpers. About 68 percent of his points this season have come either out on the break or off of hitting jump shots.

Now, there’s a lot of value in shooting off the catch, but is it enough for a kid who is 6-foot-4? For the 76ers, I think you can make the case that it is. They need someone like Ramsey who can knock down shots and attack closeouts.

The Case for Jahmi'us Ramsey:

Jahmi'us Ramsey is an 18-year-old Virginia native coming out of Texas Tech. During his lone season as a freshman, Ramsey started in 26 of 27 games for the Red Raiders. He averaged 15 points-per-game in 31 minutes of playing time. The six-foot-four guard knocked down 44-percent of his field-goal attempts while drilling an impressive 42-percent of his shots from three-point land.

It doesn't come off as a secret the Sixers need guards who can shoot. While they have a few young guys developing in Marial Shayok, Shake Milton, and Zhaire Smith, only one of those three prospects (Milton) have proven they can contend in the NBA -- and even Milton's proof is just a small sample size from this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

