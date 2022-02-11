76ers vs. Thunder: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers were coming off of a big win against the Eastern Conference top dogs at the time, the Chicago Bulls. Although the Bulls were shorthanded going into the matchup, the Sixers picked up an impressive win that lopsided for a good portion of the game.

In the end, Philly wrapped up their week by snapping a two-game losing streak and putting the Bulls down with a 119-108 victory. After getting Monday off, the Sixers returned home for another tough competition. That time, they were hosting the Western Conference’s top seed, the Phoenix Suns.

For the most part, the Sixers put up a really good fight. But when the second half rolled around, the Sixers lacked the ability to put the Suns away. Therefore, Phoenix sent the Sixers into a two-day break with a disappointing 114-109 loss.

Over the last two days, the Sixers have had their eyes on the trade deadline. Finally, Daryl Morey and Philly’s front office ended the Ben Simmons saga. In exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks, the 76ers landed James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Now, the Sixers are set to continue their season on Friday night. This time around, they’ll host the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they’ll do it while shorthanded now that the Sixers are set to be without a few players. Curry, Simmons, and Drummond are Brooklyn-bound. As for Harden and Millsap, they aren’t with the Sixers quite yet.

Although the Sixers will miss players on Friday as they get settled following the deadline, the team is expected to have the young prospects Paul Reed and Jaden Springer. They could also get Shake Milton back in the mix as well.

76ers vs. Thunder Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have won six of their last ten games The Sixers are 14-12 when playing at home this season Thunder have lost their last three games On the road, the Thunder are 8-19 The Thunder have gone 3-7 over the last ten games Earlier this year, the Sixers defeated the Thunder 115-103 Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games Sixers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games Injury Report 76ers Tyrese Maxey - Active Shake Milton - Active Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Out Mike Muscala - Out Jerimiah Robinson-Earl - Out Isaiah Roby - Out Paul Watson - Out Aaron Wiggins - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -12.5 Moneyline: PHI -901, OKC +600 Total O/U: 206.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

