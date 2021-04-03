NewsSI.COM
76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday

At last, the Philadelphia 76ers have returned home after a difficult but successful six-game road trip. Two weeks ago, the Sixers started their road stint in New York with a matchup against the Knicks. 

After winning in overtime at The Garden, the Sixers then flew out West to face the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers in California. Philly went 2-1 there before heading into Denver.

Against the Nuggets, the Sixers struggled with exhaustion and the altitude and took on a bad loss before heading to the Midwest for a road trip finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In total, the Sixers went 4-2 on their tough trip, and now they'll be happy to get back in front of their fans in South Philly on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The last time these two teams met was back in late January when the Sixers paid a visit to the Karl Anthony-Towns-less T'Wolves. At the time, the Sixers were on a hot streak and dominated in Minnesota by picking up a 118-94 win.

Plan on tuning in for the rematch between the Sixers and the Timberwolves on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Network

Timberwolves Listen: WCCO

76ers Stream: Click Here

Timberwolves Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -750, MIN +525

O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM

