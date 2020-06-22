All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Tobias Harris Tells Funny Story About Pre-Licensed Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

During the COVID-19 quarantine, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid decided to include studying driving on the road along with basketball. While the Sixers' star mentioned he has been going hard in the gym multiple times almost every day of the week, Philly's big man has also been working on his driving skills.

Just last week, Embiid was proud to announce that after spending nearly a decade in the United States of America, the All-Star center is finally a licensed driver. "After nine years in America, I FINALLY got my driver's license," Embiid tweeted. He then followed up by asking for car recommendations.

When Embiid made his initial announcement on social media, his veteran teammate, Tobias Harris, sent out a tweet with no text or explanation as to why he used the specific .GIF. At first, it seemed Harris was joking with Embiid about the idea that he's going to be a new driver on the road. But after revealing a story from last season, it turns out Harris was questioning Embiid's announcement.

"I'm going to state this out here -- when I heard Joel Embiid got his license, it was very surprising to me," Harris said on ESPN Australia. Why was it surprising, you might ask? Well, it turns out, Embiid was already whipping around the streets of Philly without a license. "He has given me a ride home before," Harris revealed. 

"I was like sitting back saying, 'hold on. . . Joel, you didn't have a license?' I thought about it -- it was one time after one of the playoff games, and he gave me a ride home, now I'm like 'you just now got a license?' What don't I know? Please explain it to me."

Perhaps, at the time, Embiid had his permit and assumed it would okay for him to drive with Harris in the car. Regardless of what the situation was, Harris' reaction was priceless after he found out that Embiid drove him home without being a licensed driver in the states.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ime Udoka has tons of Competition in Knicks' Coaching Search

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka isn't the only coach getting some attention from the New York Knicks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Allow 10 Coaches in Practice Facility Starting Tuesday

As the NBA looks to have teams ramp up their suspension workouts, the Philadelphia 76ers will be permitted to have up to ten coaches in attendance at their practice facility beginning Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 2020 NBA Draft Reportedly set for October 16th

When will the Philadelphia 76ers select their new set of rookies? The 2020 NBA Draft is reportedly set for October 16th.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Discusses his Rise to Fame in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle recently talked about his first season in with the Sixers and how it was adjusting to fame.

Justin Grasso

Members of Philadelphia 76ers Acknowledged Juneteenth on Friday

Players and employees of the Philadelphia 76ers organization acknowledged Juneteenth on Friday with a series of tweets and statements.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Speaks Highly of 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid recently discussed his relationship with the team's managing partner, who Embiid speaks highly of.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Wear Rings to Detect COVID-19 Symptoms in Disney

The NBA has given Philadelphia 76ers and other players the option to wear a ring that can detect COVID-19 symptoms while in Disney.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Works out With LeBron James in L.A.

Philadelphia 76ers starting guard Ben Simmons has been working out in L.A. And recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the young All-Star.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Fake Crowds Are Stupidest Part of Socially Distant Sports

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: the idiocy of computer-generated crowds, the return of the Premier League and more.

SI Wire

76ers Considered One of 'Biggest Sleeper Teams'?

The Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as one of the biggest sleeper teams heading into Orlando next month for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso