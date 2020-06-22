During the COVID-19 quarantine, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid decided to include studying driving on the road along with basketball. While the Sixers' star mentioned he has been going hard in the gym multiple times almost every day of the week, Philly's big man has also been working on his driving skills.

Just last week, Embiid was proud to announce that after spending nearly a decade in the United States of America, the All-Star center is finally a licensed driver. "After nine years in America, I FINALLY got my driver's license," Embiid tweeted. He then followed up by asking for car recommendations.

When Embiid made his initial announcement on social media, his veteran teammate, Tobias Harris, sent out a tweet with no text or explanation as to why he used the specific .GIF. At first, it seemed Harris was joking with Embiid about the idea that he's going to be a new driver on the road. But after revealing a story from last season, it turns out Harris was questioning Embiid's announcement.

"I'm going to state this out here -- when I heard Joel Embiid got his license, it was very surprising to me," Harris said on ESPN Australia. Why was it surprising, you might ask? Well, it turns out, Embiid was already whipping around the streets of Philly without a license. "He has given me a ride home before," Harris revealed.

"I was like sitting back saying, 'hold on. . . Joel, you didn't have a license?' I thought about it -- it was one time after one of the playoff games, and he gave me a ride home, now I'm like 'you just now got a license?' What don't I know? Please explain it to me."

Perhaps, at the time, Embiid had his permit and assumed it would okay for him to drive with Harris in the car. Regardless of what the situation was, Harris' reaction was priceless after he found out that Embiid drove him home without being a licensed driver in the states.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_