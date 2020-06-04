All76ers
76ers' Tobias Harris Sends a Message to Saints QB Drew Brees

Justin Grasso

New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees has caused quite the controversy in the sports world this week. After the future Hall of Famer joined in on the social media trend to fight racism and social injustice, many football fans dug up some of Brees' past controversial comments surrounding Colin Kaepernick and the national anthem protests. And Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris was quite disappointed. 

When it came to using a silent protest during the national anthem a few years back, Brees was against Kaepernick's actions. And this week, the Saints quarterback doubled-down on his claim. "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said during an interview with Yahoo Finance. 

"I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think about," he concluded. 

Brees' most recent comments caused quite a stir in the sports world, and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wasn't too pleased to see a fellow sports figure with such influence continue to miss the point of the protests. "After everything going on, past and present," Harris tweeted on Wednesday. "If this is still [Drew Brees'] mindset, please don't send out an apology tomorrow, spare your PR team the time, smh."

Like clockwork, Brees sent out a lengthy apology via Instagram regarding everything that has transpired this week. And as expected, Harris wasn't impressed. "Take this for what it is, if you're trying to issue an apology, a press release is not the route," the 76ers veteran stated. "Take your a** on camera and apologize. Then go take some actions forward to show us/yourself that you actually are sorry." 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

