76ers' Tobias Harris Urges NBA Fans to Stop Debating After Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'

With all professional and collegiate sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA fans are itching for any sort of content they can get their eyes on. A few weeks back, ESPN and the NBA decided that broadcasting a players-only NBA 2K20 tournament could be exciting for basketball fans in some sort of capacity.

Then, the league and the network worked on another project for fans by mixing current NBA and WNBA players along with former NBA and WNBA players for an old fashioned game of HORSE. Both events had viewers tuned in.

But neither competition had NBA fans as excited as they were for the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan documentary titled 'The Last Dance.' Initially, the documentary, which was filmed in the late 90s, was supposed to air in June, around the time of the 2020 NBA Finals. However, a suspended NBA season caused ESPN to speed up the editing process so fans can see the docuseries early. And on Sunday night, the highly anticipated project debuted.

To no surprise, many NBA fans, players, and former players were tuned in. Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris was no exception.

After letting the first two episodes of the documentary marinate, Harris must've seen some arguments come across his social media timelines the following day. As we know, Michael Jordan is simply considered to be one of the greatest players basketball has seen -- but not everybody can accept the opinion of many without causing a debate.

Tobias Harris doesn't want to hear or see the senseless arguments, though. "Do me a favor today, stop debating, just respect greatness," Harris tweeted on Monday afternoon. Shortly after his PSA, one of Harris' followers cooked up a joke regarding former Sixers center, and best friend of Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic.

"We all know Boban is the greatest," Twitter user Curtis Cardonzo tweeted. "I mean. . . Ain't no debating that," Harris responded. Typically, LeBron James is the go-to player basketball fans say is better than Michael Jordan -- but Boban Marjanovic is a close second, I suppose.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_