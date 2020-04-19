76ers' Tobias Harris is Keeping a Quarantine Beard

Back before all major sports across the country were canceled, postponed, etc., some fans would consider growing out what is called a 'playoff beard.' The rules to it are simple; as long as the team you're rooting for is still alive in the postseason, you keep your beard growing and cannot shave it until it's all over or else the team will have bad luck.

On Saturday, many fans could've been getting ready to start their playoff beard journey, but the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has many of us living life much different this year. And because of that, there are no sports in play at the moment.

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris more than likely wouldn't be growing out a playoff beard for the NBA postseason this year. He is, however, growing out a quarantine beard. As the Sixers' max star remains in isolation until he's permitted to begin practicing again, Harris has decided not to shave his beard, or cut his hair until the Sixers take the court to resume the 2019-2020 season.

There's only one issue here; it's unclear if the Sixers will have the opportunity to continue the season or not. While the NBA has shown a crystal-clear effort of trying to find ways to come back to crown a champion for this year, there's still a chance the NBA Commissioner could decide just to call it quits on the year if the hiatus drags on too long.

This past Friday, Adam Silver fielded questions on a conference call and stayed on course with everything he has said before. While Silver and the rest of the NBA are hopeful to continue the season, there really is no way to guarantee any return or cancellation until next month at the earliest -- and even then we might still be in the same position. Therefore, Tobias Harris could be growing out his hair and beard for a while.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him Twitter: @JGrasso_