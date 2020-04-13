All76ers
76ers' Tobias Harris Shows Support for Karl Anthony-Towns

Justin Grasso

A month ago, the COVID-19 pandemic reached the NBA world as Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Since then, multiple players around the NBA have been affected by the illness. To some, they didn't need to test positive for it in order to feel the direct effects of the harm that COVID-19 can cause.

Last month, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns opened up about his family's current situation. Although Towns wasn't one of the handfuls of NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, he did reveal that both of his parents were experiencing symptoms back in March.

Towns' father eventually overcame the coronavirus, but his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, continued to struggle throughout her bout with it. Unfortunately, Cruz's fight with COVID-19 took a turn for the worst. On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced in a statement that Jacqueline Cruz has passed away. 

A Statement from the Timberwolves

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13. Jackie was many things to many people -- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

Following the news of Towns' mother's passing, a number of NBA players took to Twitter to show love and support for the T'Wolves' big man. Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris happened to be one of them. "Wow," Harris tweeted immediately after Minnesota's announcement. "Praying for you and the family right now." 

Harris wasn't the only Sixers player to reach out to Karl Anthony-Towns lately. Last month, after he updated his followers on his mother's status, Towns received support from both Al Horford and Joel Embiid via Twitter. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

