76ers Listed as Top Landing Spot for Veteran Shooter Jamal Crawford

Justin Grasso

The 2020 NBA Playoffs will be something we've never seen before. Not only will the postseason be played out throughout the summer and the fall, but each team involved will play every game on the same court in the same city. And since the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major concern across the country, players are opting out of joining their teams next month for the NBA's restart.

Knowing that some teams won't have everybody on board, the NBA has allowed organizations to replace players with available free agents. In addition to replacing non-participating players, the league is also allowing teams to make other necessary roster changes by waiving or signing players as of Tuesday.

While the Philadelphia 76ers have a fully healthy roster, the Sixers still appeared on a list from Bleacher Report, which considers them a top landing spot for veteran NBA shooter, Jamal Crawford. The 40-year-old guard has been eager to land on a roster since the beginning of the season -- but he remained a free agent. Could that change soon as the NBA gears up to restart the season?

"Some started to speculate about the possibility of Horford coming off the bench. Such a move might boost a second unit whose plus-0.1 net rating is hovering around the middle of the league. Supplementing it with the addition of Crawford might not hurt, either. Horford has never been known as a superstar scorer, and his reputation continues to trend toward more of a playmaking 5. Pairing him with Crawford's shoot-first approach could work."

"For a team as talented as the Sixers, though, it should be noted that Crawford would almost certainly have a limited role. But playing a change-of-pace guard for 10-15 minutes per game could keep defenses on their toes."

It's no mystery the Sixers are a team that could use consistent three-point shooting. Philly tried to upgrade their shooting long-range shooting inconsistencies by trading for Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks at the trade deadline back in February. Although they've only played in less than 12 games for the Sixers, Burks and Robinson's numbers from deep weren't all that impressive before the NBA's suspension.

Burks was knocking down just 32-percent of his three-balls, while Robinson III was averaging around 28-percent. On the other hand, the Sixers were beginning to see players such as Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, and even Al Horford start to shoot better from deep before the season went on an unexpected hiatus. While Crawford's return to the NBA shouldn't be ruled out -- there's a very slim chance he gets another shot at an NBA return with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

