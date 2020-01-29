PHILADELPHIA, PA -- It wasn't a typical night in South Philly for a Philadelphia 76ers game. With the arena lit up purple for the first time, and the additional number thirty-three decals painted on the court, the Sixers did the best they could to honor the late-great Kobe Bryant.

Fortunately, everything went according to plan, and the Sixers put together a wonderful tribute for the Philadelphia native, his daughter, and the others who were involved. While the memorial was fantastic, the fact that the Sixers and the Warriors still had to face off for four quarters of basketball was a tough task for the players and coaches involved.

For the first time this season, the Wells Fargo Center was almost entirely silent at tip-off. There was no music, no energy, nothing. Just pure shock from the crowd since everybody still hasn't had the reality fully sink in.

For Sixers' head coach Brett Brown, the first few minutes were tough to get through. Considering the circumstances, Brown admits he wasn't even able to coach in the beginning. "I really chose not to coach at the start," Brown mentioned.

"You know, it felt like you were cheapening the night. To come out and handle the game like you normally would handle the game -- I would not be telling the truth if [I said] that's how we started," he concluded.

And the way Brown coached in the beginning, was the same way the players performed as well. It was evident that both teams weren't fully settled until at least a few minutes went by. For the first half, Philly and Golden State went back and forth with the lead.

As the Sixers elected to keep Ben Simmons off the court for the entire second quarter, they relied heavily on the backup point guard, Raul Neto's offensive production. So the veteran reserve remained on the court for nearly 15 minutes straight in the first half and managed to collect 19 total points on 20 minutes Tuesday.

Although Simmons managed to eventually get himself into a rhythm for the second-half by totaling for 17 points, he wasn't the team's most valuable piece as he has been lately. Instead, the returning superstar Joel Embiid picked up a game-high of 24 points in his first game back against Golden State.

"I felt good," Embiid said, following the 115-104 win over the Warriors. "We've got a tough stretch coming up. We've got some big games. I want to go into the All-Star break in another place other than [the sixth-seed]. Well, Embiid's first game back was a clear success as the Sixers picked up their 31st win of the year.

With the victory over Golden State, the Sixers managed to move up a spot on Tuesday night within the Eastern Conference rankings. While fifth place still isn't an optimal position for Embiid and his fellow Sixers, at least the injured center is able to contribute to the team's attempt to climb back up the ranks.

The 76ers have the night off on Wednesday but plan to return to the floor when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. While they haven't had a ton of success on the road this year, there's hope that Embiid's return and Simmons' newfound tenacity can help the Sixers better their record when playing somewhere other than Philly.

