76ers Trade Additions React to Playing in Philly for First Time
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors marked the Philly debut for two of the Sixers’ newest additions.
Jared Butler and Quentin Grimes recently joined the team at the 2025 trade deadline. The Sixers first struck a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, swapping out the veteran Caleb Martin for a younger Quentin Grimes.
In the final hours of the trade market being open, the Sixers finalized a deal with the Washington Wizards, sending over the veteran Reggie Jackson in exchange for the two-way player Jared Butler.
Since the deals were finalized after a homestand, the new additions had to wait until Tuesday’s action to make their South Philly debut while donning a 76ers uniform. While the Sixers didn’t get the results they wanted, the environment lived up to Grimes and Butler’s expectations.
“It felt good going out there,” Grimes told reporters. “We have a great fanbase, really a great sports town, and I really feel the energy out there.”
“I like the Philly fans a lot,” Butler stated. “I remember playing with the Wizards against Philly, and it’s great. I enjoy it being on my side now.”
Despite being favored in the matchup, the Sixers couldn’t overcome a young Raptors team that was hungry for win No. 17 on the year. Toronto defeated the Sixers in Philadelphia with a 106-103 win.
Grimes came off the bench to start the game but was a part of the starting five in the second half. He appeared on the court for 35 minutes, putting up 12 shots from the field. From three, Grimes didn’t have his finest scoring outing, making just one of his six shots. He still scored 13 points on 5-12 shooting from the field.
Along with his scoring, Grimes came down with seven rebounds, dishing out four assists and snatching two steals. He could be making a quick case to land in the Sixers’ starting lineup.
As for Butler, he checked in for 15 minutes off the bench. The former Wizard went 6-10 from the field to lead the bench in scoring with 15 points. He also had four rebounds and four assists.
