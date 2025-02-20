76ers Trade Deadline Addition Remains Optimistic Ahead of Playoff Push
After a first half of the season that fell way short of expectations, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves outside the playoff picture in the final stretch of the regular season. Despite how things look now, one of the team's new additions is loaded with confidence heading into the playoff push.
One of the multiple moves the Sixers made at the deadline was parting with Caleb Martin for young guard Quentin Grimes. The former first-round pick has shown flashes of three-and-D potential early in his career, and now will look to provide a complementary skill set in Philly.
Following practice on Wednesday, Grimes spoke to reporters about where this team is at coming out of the All-Star break. He feels confident that they could emerge as a sneaky group to watch out of the play-in tournament.
"The last 28 games just locking in, don't look too far down the line, take it one step at a time," Grimes said. "The play-in is kinda built for a team like us because if we get in, we can make anything happen."
Grimes' tenure with the Sixers is off to a strong start, as he reached double-figures in scoring in each of his first four games. His standout performance thus far came against the Brooklyn Nets in the last game before the break, when he erupted for 30 points in a four-point loss on the road.
Coming out of the break, the Sixers are still in striking distance to reach the play-in. Currently sitting in 11th place, they trail the 10th-place Chicago Bulls by one-and-a-half games.
The Sixers have a tall task in their return to action, as they'll look to kick off a possible playoff push against the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
