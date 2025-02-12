76ers Trade Pickup Speaks on Early Connection With Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid’s health concerns haven’t given him too much time to build chemistry with newer members of the Philadelphia 76ers. Fortunately for the trade pickup Quentin Grimes, he joins the team just as Embiid is starting to find consistency with his playing time again.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons last Friday, Embiid was cleared for the second time since early January. Several setbacks, including knee swelling, put Embiid on the bench for over a month.
Against the Pistons, Embiid checked in for roughly 30 minutes. Grimes made his Sixers debut in that game, seeing the court for 28 minutes off the bench.
The Sixers couldn’t find success against the Pistons. After a slow start, they came up short with a 13-point loss after playing from behind all night.
This past Sunday afternoon, the Sixers visited the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid was cleared to play in his second game in a row for the first time since January 4. Once again, the Sixers struggled to find success against a Bucks team that missed its top player in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Tuesday’s results weren’t much better. Taking on a rebuilding Toronto Raptors team, the Sixers made some significant in-game changes. Quentin Grimes started in the second half and clocked in for his biggest shift since joining the Sixers, acquiring 35 minutes of playing time.
With three games playing alongside Embiid in the bag, Grimes spoke on his early connection with the star center.
“I haven’t really played with a guy like that, that draws so much attention from double teams when they have the whole team kind of loading up on him like that,” Grimes told reporters on Tuesday.
“It’s an adjustment for sure, but just finding my spots out there to help him and relieve some of that pressure when they double him, knowing where I can get my shots on the wing now. I know he’s talking to me more about that, definitely building that relationship with him out there, knowing where I can get my shots and relieve some of that pressure from him.”
Being very early in the transition process, going from the Mavericks to the Sixers, Grimes is finding his footing in Philly. So far, he’s looked promising.
In three games, the veteran has averaged 12 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. From three, he’s made just 28 percent of his shots on six attempts per game. Grimes has also come down with five rebounds and produced four assists per game.
The Sixers are 0-3 since the trade deadline. They have just one win since Embiid has returned from his month-long absence. There is still a ton to improve on, but the Sixers hope that Grimes can be a difference-maker for Embiid and the team down the stretch as they make a Play-In push.
