Tyrese Maxey Denies Lack of Confidence Caused Latest Struggles

Every player in the NBA has their fair share of slumps. When it comes to young players, who are still developing, their slumps are typically caused by a lack of confidence. Or, their confidence begins to take a hit further when the slump begins.

Currently, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is struggling on the court. After a red-hot start to the year put him in the future All-Star and possibly Most Improved Player of the Year category, Maxey’s struggled to maintain that high level of play over the past week.

Against the New York Knicks last Friday, Maxey attempted 29 shots in 29 minutes. The young guard hit on just 34 percent of his field goals and 30 percent of his 13 three-point attempts. While he finished the night with over 30 points, Maxey was nowhere nearly as efficient as he typically is.

The following game against Phoenix, Maxey’s shooting numbers dropped further. In 40 minutes of action, he hit on just 22 percent of his 18 field goals. From beyond the arc, Maxey went 0-4. He finished the matchup with just 11 points.

Then in Atlanta on Thursday, Maxey attempted 17 shots in 33 minutes. The young guard came up just shy of hitting on 30 percent of his shots and collected 15 points. After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged his guard’s recent struggles and mentioned that they must keep showing Maxey the mistakes on film and keep the young guard confident.

Fortunately for the Sixers, the second part won’t be a tough task.

“I’m not worried about confidence,” said Maxey after Thursday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “I ain’t gonna lie. I appreciate (Doc), though, seriously. He’s been great for me. Him, Sam, they’ve been great.”

Maxey made it clear numerous times throughout the last couple of years that the amount of time he puts into his development allows him to be confident no matter what. While the young guard’s struggles seem to have caused him to take a hit in the confidence department, Maxey made it clear he isn’t going to shy away from continuing to let his shots fly.

“I just got to keep being aggressive,” Maxey finished. “Keep being aggressive, getting downhill, making plays for my teammates, make plays for myself. It’s gonna come. It’s gonna come back to me. It’s basketball. I can’t make every shot, but I’m working. I’ll tell you that. I’m working.”

Maxey will have multiple chances to bounce back this weekend, starting on Saturday at home. The Sixers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks for a rematch on Saturday night. Then they’ll be back at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday to host the Utah Jazz.

