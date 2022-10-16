Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Isaiah Joe’s Next Step

The Philadelphia 76ers had to make some tough cuts this week. While the team has been signing and immediately waiving numerous players to get them to join the Delaware Blue Coats ahead of training camp, two prospects had to be cut loose from the main roster as well.

There was one feel-good story on Friday as former second-round pick, and two-way signee Paul Reed had a portion of his contract fully guaranteed. Two seasons ago, Reed thrived as a rookie when he saw his contract become a standard NBA deal.

But not every former Sixers draft pick left the preseason on a high note like Reed. Following Philadelphia’s preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers made two cuts from the main roster.

The former second-round center, Charles Bassey, was the first player to get waived. After joining the 76ers for his rookie debut last year, Bassey split time between the main roster and the Blue Coats in the G League. After seeing the court for just one of four preseason games, Bassey was let go.

Many assumed Bassey’s departure would allow Isaiah Joe to stick around, but that wasn’t the case. The 2020 second-round pick was also waived by the Sixers. Joe wasn’t around for more than two seasons, but his exit made an impact on the team.

“That was a tough one for me because I really liked the kid,” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Friday. “I really believe he’s an NBA player. He was just caught behind so many guys, so that was very difficult.”

Rivers was confident that Joe was talented enough to land on his feet somewhere else. On Saturday, we discovered that the young guard’s next opportunity would be with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Joe is finalizing a multiyear deal with the Thunder. Shortly after posting the news to his Instagram story, Charania’s report was re-posted by Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey without comment.

Not long after Maxey re-posted the report, 76ers veteran Tobias Harris followed up by adding, “Yessir!” While tagging Joe in the post.

The 23-year-old former Arkansas standout had a lot of expectations attached to him when he was drafted in 2020. As Joe was linked to the Sixers numerous times leading up to the draft, it seemed only a matter of when and not if Philadelphia drafts him.

His time with the Sixers will be cut short as he was waived ahead of the third season on his three-year contract. Fortunately, he wouldn’t spend too much time looking for his next opportunity as the Thunder came calling a few days later.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.