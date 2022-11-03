76ers Unsure of De’Anthony Melton’s Injury Timeline

Going into Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers had just one player on the injury report outside of the few G League-assigned players.

The star center Joel Embiid was listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Embiid’s illness kept him off the floor on Monday when the Sixers first faced the Wizards this week. Eventually, it was revealed that Embiid would miss a second-straight game on Wednesday for the same reason.

He wasn’t the only one, though. Despite the fact that the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton was off the injury report in the hours leading up to the game on Wednesday night, the Sixers made the call to consider him a late scratch.

According to the team, Melton is dealing with lower-back stiffness. Therefore, he was inactive during Wednesday night’s rematch.

After the game, Doc Rivers addressed Melton’s status with uncertainty about how severe the setback is. While the head coach is under the impression that Melton isn’t dealing with anything too significant, it might take some time to find out for sure.

“I don’t think so,” Rivers said when asked if Melton’s injury would be a long-term issue or not. “I don’t know. I mean, I didn’t know he was gonna be out until we got to the arena tonight. That was a late scratch. He came, and his back was hurting. So, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Without Embiid on Wednesday, the Sixers shifted PJ Tucker to the center spot, per usual. Typically, Melton enters the starting lineup as the Sixers elect to go small, but without the guard in the mix on Wednesday, Rivers rolled with the defensive standout, Matisse Thybulle, in the starting five.

The Sixers will return to the court on Friday night in South Philly. They are set to host the New York Knicks for the first time this year. Whether Embiid or Melton will be available to play or not is unclear at this time, as the Sixers have to wait and see how their setbacks progress over the next 24 hours.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.