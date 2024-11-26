All 76ers

76ers Veteran Reacts to Adem Bona’s Viral NBA G League Clip

Adem Bona had a viral highlight from his latest G League action.

Justin Grasso

Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sunday was a busy day for Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona. Before the rookie showed up at the Wells Fargo Center for a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, he spent his afternoon in Delaware with the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate.

With the way the schedules were lined up, the Sixers had a chance to offer Bona and some of the two-ways a unique opportunity to potentially play in two games on the same day.

Bona was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats after the Sixers’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The young center checked in for 28 minutes. Amid his shift, the rookie threw down a vicious dunk, which went viral on Instagram on Sunday.

On display for over one million followers, generating 10.1 thousand likes of approval, and a comment from one of his Sixers mentors, Andre Drummond, Bona made noise on social media by showing off his impressive athleticism against the Westchester Knicks.

While Drummond couldn’t be in the building this time around for Bona’s G League outing, the veteran center had a hype reaction to the sequence.

via @drummond: OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH [EXPLETIVE]!!!!!!! @adem_bona

Bona finished his Sunday afternoon G League action by making seven of his nine shots from the field. He accounted for 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.

After the Blue Coats took down the Knicks, the Sixers recalled Bona. The young center made it back to South Philly in time for the 76ers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Lately, Bona hasn’t seen much action at the NBA level, hence the opportunity to compete in the G League recently, but he picked up another eight minutes of action with the Sixers on Sunday night.

Bona didn’t put up any shots but came down with two rebounds on the defensive end. The Sixers came up short against the Clippers with a 125-99 loss to drop to 3-13 on the year.

