76ers Veteran Receives Notable Honor in 2025 NBA GM Survey
Over the past few months, most of the talk around the Philadelphia 76ers has been the new additions they made in the offseason. That said, it's worth noting that the front office was able to retain multiple key members of the supporting cast from last year's roster.
Among the numerous additions the Sixers made last season was bringing in Kyle Lowry via the buyout market. The former All-Star finally had a chance to play for his hometown team, and ended up being a valuable piece late in the year. In the 23 games he played in, Lowry averaged 8.0 PPG and 4.6 APG while also serving as a starter alongside Tyrese Maxey.
Given his ties to the city and head coach Nick Nurse, it seems likely that Lowry would end up staying in Philly moving forward. After Daryl Morey was able to secure numerous upgrades in free agency, he worked out a deal to retain the former champion.
In his first full season with the Sixers, Lowry is expected to bring a veteran presence to the point guard position behind Maxey. As someone who understands what it takes to win at the highest level, he can help the new-look squad achieve their goals in 2025 and beyond.
At his peak, Lowry was an All-Star and arguably one of the top point guards in the league. Even at this stage of his career, his IQ and leadership abilities are still respected across the NBA. This was apparent in the 2024-25 NBA GM survey.
Every year, one of the questions is what active player will make the best head coach in the future. Chris Paul came in first place, but Lowry was among those to receive votes in this category.
At the age of 38, Lowry has to start thinking about what life will be like for him when his playing days are over. In the meantime, his primary goal is helping deliver his hometown a championship.