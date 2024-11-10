76ers Veteran Reveals Honest Thoughts About Warriors’ Steph Curry
Being in the NBA since 2009, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has played alongside plenty of role players. In 2020-2021, current Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre had an opportunity to share the court with the former NBA MVP.
Each NBA star is different—has different approaches to the game—and leadership styles can vary. Sometimes, players in the supporting cast embrace everything a star teammate has to offer. In some situations, that might not be the case.
Looking back on his time in Golden State, it’s safe to say that Oubre thinks highly of Curry.
Last month, the Sixers veteran revealed his honest thoughts on his former teammate to the Sixers’ nine-time All-Star, Paul George, on Podcast P.
“I would call him one of those ultimate heroes,” Oubre told George. “He is Steph Curry. One, you don't really feel comfortable asking dudes like that or personal life things, and man, he opened his arms. He opened his city towards me. I formulated a great relationship with him. This is how you work. This is how you become who you want to become. Steph is just one of those people who’s a great human being. A million people come in and out of organizations, but if something happens to somebody, and they rally behind that person, it says a lot.”
Oubre didn’t choose to go to Golden State. He landed on the Warriors after getting traded for the second time in his career. The move came after his first and only full season with the Phoenix Suns.
In 55 games, Oubre collected 50 starts while averaging 31 minutes of playing time. While the Warriors were established as a championship-winning club, they went through a rough patch due to injuries around that time.
During Oubre’s lone run with the Warriors, he appeared in 48 games with Curry. Oubre averaged 15 points and six rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field.
Oubre left Golden State for the Charlotte Hornets. He signed a two-year deal worth $25 million. After two seasons, he landed a prove-it deal with the Sixers. After averaging 15 points and five rebounds on the Sixers, Oubre welcomed a return to the City of Brotherly Love. He’s now embracing his role as a starter alongside Paul George.