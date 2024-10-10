76ers Veteran Reveals Honest Thoughts on Kyle Lowry’s Coaching Future
Which active player will make the best head coach someday? That was one of many questions featured in an NBA General Managers survey put together by NBA.com.
While the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have a player in the top five of the category, the veteran guard Kyle Lowry was an honorable mention.
Being in the NBA since 2006, Lowry has plenty of experience in the game. After going to the Memphis Grizzlies 24th overall, Lowry started his run as a pro as a reserve.
By the time he reached his third season on the Houston Rockets in 2010, Lowry became a regular in the starting lineup. From that point on, Lowry established himself as one of the NBA’s most notable guards.
Many have played with him. And while Sixers veteran Caleb Martin wasn’t around for Lowry’s best days in Toronto, the former Miami Heat veteran has spent the last few seasons playing alongside Lowry. It’s safe to say that Martin is a believer in the idea of Lowry becoming a successful NBA coach one day.
“For sure. I mean, he knows the game,” Martin told reporters when asked whether Lowry could be a successful head coach. “He's like one of those dudes you think goes home and reads the handbook every day. Like, he knows every rule. He's telling refs the rules, coaches the rules, players the rules, so he knows the game inside and out.”
The Xs and Os obviously matter, but being a successful head coach goes well beyond coming up with a strategy and drawing up plays during timeouts. The vocal leadership gene is just as important, and Martin believes Lowry possesses it.
“He’s just a good dude, got good energy, and he’s really personal to the team,” Martin added. “So, he's a great fit for us. I could really see him being a head coach, for sure."
The Sixers brought back Lowry for another season after seeing the valuable leadership and experience he brought to the table last year. While coaching might in Lowry’s future someday, the 38-year-old is currently focused on trying to help bring an NBA Championship to his hometown.
