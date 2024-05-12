76ers Veteran Reveals Priorities Heading Into Free Agency
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for the 2023-2024 NBA season, the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton faced some personal pressure.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Melton knew he could be headed for free agency without an extension on the table.
Throughout the start of the regular season, Melton was a full-time starter for the Sixers, sharing the backcourt with the first-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
Unfortunately, a back injury took Melton off the floor 31 games into the season.
From January up until the end of the Sixers’ 2024 playoff run, Melton was in and out of the lineup. Although he returned for small spurts in between that timeline, the veteran was more out than in. As a result, Melton’s role slipped away over time.
When the veteran returned to action on February 23 for a three-game stretch, Melton was a reserve. After another long recovery period, Melton closed out the regular season by appearing in two of the final three games, totaling just 20 minutes off the bench.
In the playoffs, he appeared in one game during the first round series between the Sixers and the Knicks. Melton’s lone appearance came during Game 4, when he checked in for seven minutes off the bench in the 76ers’ five-point loss.
Heading into free agency, Melton has a lot to consider about his future. Following Philly’s disappointing playoff run, the veteran laid out his priorities heading into the signing period.
"I’ve got to gauge my options,” Melton said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Gauge who I want to be, what I want to do, and everything like that. … I feel like I’ve established myself in the league and understand what I can do and what I bring to the table. I think everybody knows that.”
Is a return to the Sixers on the table? For Melton, the answer is yes. From Philly’s standpoint, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey noted he would like all of the team’s free agents to return, but quickly acknowledged that the reality of that happening is extremely unlikely.
Across two seasons with the Sixers, Melton started in 91 games, making 115 total appearances. He averaged ten points, three assists, four rebounds, and two steals per game. The veteran shot 38 percent from deep.
The injury history is a concern, considering Melton deal with back issues during his two years with the 76ers. But Melton’s two-way value is something the Sixers should think long and hard about keeping around. The market demand will dictate Daryl Morey’s decision to retain Melton or not.
But if the Sixers are truly interested in bringing Melton back, it seems the veteran is open to it.