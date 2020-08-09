76ers vs. Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with the Portland Trail Blazers at the VISA Athletic Center down in Orlando, Florida, for Philly's fifth seeding game of the restart. The last time the Sixers took the court was on Friday night, as they picked up their third-straight win against the Orlando Magic.

As for Portland, the Western Conference playoff hopefuls are coming off of a back to back from Saturday afternoon. Saturday's game didn't go as planned for the Blazers, who could've really used a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. So Sunday's game will mean much more to Portland as they're fighting for the Western Conference's eighth seed at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are looking to try and improve their spot within the Eastern Conference Playoff picture. Unfortunately, they are forced to do it shorthanded at this point. As of Saturday, the Sixers found out that one of the team's two All-Stars, Ben Simmons, will miss a chunk of time due to a knee injury, which requires surgery.

Therefore, the Sixers will rely heavily on players such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and more. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Blazers battle it out on Sunday afternoon? Here's the broadcast information, streaming links, and odds below.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: VISA Athletic Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Blazers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Northwest

76ers Stream: Click Here

Blazers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +3

Moneyline: Blazers -157, 76ers +132

O/U: 229

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network