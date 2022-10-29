76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are working to get themselves back on track. After striking out with three-straight losses last week against the Celtics, Bucks, and the Spurs, Philadelphia finally got in the winner’s column as they took down the Indiana Pacers.

Philly failed to make it two in a row, though. As they paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors for the first of two matchups, the Sixers’ slow start and defensive struggles got the best of them.

Once again, the Sixers came up short against an Eastern Conference contender, moving to 1-4 on the year. Two nights later, the 76ers returned to the court to face the Raptors, but this time, they didn’t have their entire lineup on board.

The All-Star big man Joel Embiid was battling through some knee soreness. As a result, the Sixers gave Embiid the night off so he could rest up before they take on the Chicago Bulls for the second game of a back-to-back.

Without Embiid, the Sixers found success. Thanks to a dominant showing from the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers took care of business against the Raptors and picked up their second win of the year. Now, the Sixers are set to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 2-4 on the year

Bulls are 3-3 so far this season

Last season, the Sixers defeated the Bulls four times

Sixers are currently on an 11-game win streak against Chicago

Sixers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last five games

The total has gone under in four of the Bulls’ last five home games

Bulls are 0-5 against their last five games against Sixers

Injury Report

76ers

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Bulls

Kostas Antetokounmpo - OUT

Lonzo Ball - OUT

Ayo Dosunmu - PROBABLE

Andre Drummond - QUESTIONABLE

Zach LaVine - PROBABLE

Marko Simonovic - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -143, CHI +120

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -143

Total O/U: UNDER 221.5