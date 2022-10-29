76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are working to get themselves back on track. After striking out with three-straight losses last week against the Celtics, Bucks, and the Spurs, Philadelphia finally got in the winner’s column as they took down the Indiana Pacers.
Philly failed to make it two in a row, though. As they paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors for the first of two matchups, the Sixers’ slow start and defensive struggles got the best of them.
Once again, the Sixers came up short against an Eastern Conference contender, moving to 1-4 on the year. Two nights later, the 76ers returned to the court to face the Raptors, but this time, they didn’t have their entire lineup on board.
The All-Star big man Joel Embiid was battling through some knee soreness. As a result, the Sixers gave Embiid the night off so he could rest up before they take on the Chicago Bulls for the second game of a back-to-back.
Without Embiid, the Sixers found success. Thanks to a dominant showing from the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers took care of business against the Raptors and picked up their second win of the year. Now, the Sixers are set to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are 2-4 on the year
- Bulls are 3-3 so far this season
- Last season, the Sixers defeated the Bulls four times
- Sixers are currently on an 11-game win streak against Chicago
- Sixers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games
- The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last five games
- The total has gone under in four of the Bulls’ last five home games
- Bulls are 0-5 against their last five games against Sixers
Injury Report
76ers
Mike Foster Jr. - OUT
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Bulls
Kostas Antetokounmpo - OUT
Lonzo Ball - OUT
Ayo Dosunmu - PROBABLE
Andre Drummond - QUESTIONABLE
Zach LaVine - PROBABLE
Marko Simonovic - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -2.5
Moneyline: PHI -143, CHI +120
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -2.5
Moneyline: PHI -143
Total O/U: UNDER 221.5