76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on their first back to back of the 2020-2021 NBA season on Sunday with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Saturday night, the Sixers hit the road for the first time to face a shorthanded New York Knicks team.

Although the Sixers were neck and neck with the Knicks through the first couple of quarters, Philly dominated in the second half, which helped them secure their first road victory of the season with a 109-89 win over the Knicks.

Last season, the 76ers struggled whenever they hit the road. This year, they have two favorable matchups for the first set of road games and have a solid opportunity to get off to a 3-0 start, with two wins coming on the road if they defeat the Cavs on Sunday. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Ohio

Cavaliers Listen: Power 89.1 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Cavaliers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -278, CLE +220

O/U: 217.5

*Odds are provided by BetMGM

Pregame Reading