Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off on a bad note. After closing out last week’s slate of games with an overtime victory against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers flew back home to participate in a back-to-back on Monday.

With Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in South Philly, the two MVP finalists from last season were set to go toe-to-toe as Joel Embiid was cleared by the Sixers to play in the back-to-back. The MVP showdown didn’t disappoint as both bigs had a stellar outing.

However, the final score didn’t end in the home team’s favor. While the Sixers were in a good spot for most of the matchup, they couldn’t close out Monday’s game with a victory. After falling short with a 114-110 loss, the Sixers picked up their 26th loss of the year.

Now, the 76ers are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this season on Wednesday night. In the first outing between the Cavaliers and the Sixers, James Harden hadn’t joined the team yet. Without the All-Star guard, the Sixers picked up a 103-93 victory before heading into the 2022 NBA All-Star break.

A couple of weeks later, the Cavaliers made their way back to South Philly for another trip. That time around, Harden had finally joined his new team. While Cleveland was red-hot in the first half of the second matchup, the Sixers had an impressive second-half comeback. Eventually, the Sixers came out on top with a 125-119 victory.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out for the third time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers Listen: Power 89.1 FM 

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -143, CLE +120

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17672453_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Cleared to Play vs. Cavaliers

By Justin Grasso11 minutes ago
USATSI_17829198_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17674492_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report for Cavaliers Matchup

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Expects Joel Embiid, James Harden to Play vs. Cavaliers

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17891648_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Celebrate Joel Embiid's Birthday at Wednesday Shootaround

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Admits It Can Be Difficult Playing Matisse Thybulle

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_17891601_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden is Confident Sixers Can Fix Issues Before Playoffs

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17896991_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid's Battling Fatigue, but Resting vs. Nuggets Wasn't an Option

By Justin GrassoMar 15, 2022