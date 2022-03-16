76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off on a bad note. After closing out last week’s slate of games with an overtime victory against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers flew back home to participate in a back-to-back on Monday.

With Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in South Philly, the two MVP finalists from last season were set to go toe-to-toe as Joel Embiid was cleared by the Sixers to play in the back-to-back. The MVP showdown didn’t disappoint as both bigs had a stellar outing.

However, the final score didn’t end in the home team’s favor. While the Sixers were in a good spot for most of the matchup, they couldn’t close out Monday’s game with a victory. After falling short with a 114-110 loss, the Sixers picked up their 26th loss of the year.

Now, the 76ers are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this season on Wednesday night. In the first outing between the Cavaliers and the Sixers, James Harden hadn’t joined the team yet. Without the All-Star guard, the Sixers picked up a 103-93 victory before heading into the 2022 NBA All-Star break.

A couple of weeks later, the Cavaliers made their way back to South Philly for another trip. That time around, Harden had finally joined his new team. While Cleveland was red-hot in the first half of the second matchup, the Sixers had an impressive second-half comeback. Eventually, the Sixers came out on top with a 125-119 victory.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out for the third time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

