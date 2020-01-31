All76ers
76ers vs. Celtics: Boston Lists Kemba Walker as Questionable for Saturday

Justin Grasso

The start to a tough four-game stretch for the Philadelphia 76ers began on Thursday night against the Eastern Conference's last-place team, the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers had the opportunity to start their tough road trip with what should've been an easy win on the road, but that's not how the night went.

After taking a bad loss to the Hawks on Thursday, the Sixers are set to spend Friday traveling to a familiar city for a Saturday night matchup. Once again, Philly will take on the Boston Celtics at TD Bank Arena for the fourth and final time this year.

This season, the Sixers have been surprisingly successful when playing the Celtics. In all three matchups, two home, and one away, Philly has come out on top victorious. The last time these two teams matched up was a few weeks back in Philly when the Sixers were beginning their tough stretch without their starting center, Joel Embiid.

This time around, though, the Sixers will have Embiid available and ready to play. And Boston seems to be the team who could be coming into this matchup without one of their high-prized superstars instead.

According to the Celtics' Friday injury report, their superstar veteran point guard Kemba Walker is listed as questionable. Though he didn't get injured during the Celtics' matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the veteran guard reported to his team, mentioning that he had soreness in his knee.

It's unclear just how severe the pain is for Walker, but there is a possibility he misses Saturday's game. If that's the case, it will create a tough scenario for Boston as Walker has had some substantial solo success against the Sixers in the past.

Despite being 0-3 against Philly while playing for the Celtics, Walker has averaged 22 points-per-game. During their last rodeo, Walker scored a team-high of 26 points in 33 minutes of playing time. We'll find out more about Walker's situation as tip-off moves closer. The Sixers and the Celtics are set to play at 8:30 pm EST. on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

