76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Friday Night

The 76ers and the Celtics will go to battle once again on Friday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will meet for the second time this week as the series in South Philly concludes on Friday night. On Wednesday, the Celtics came to town to face the Sixers for the first time this regular season.

Both teams were shorthanded, as expected. On the Celtics' end, they were without their star forward Jayson Tatum, who has yet to be cleared from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols related to COVID-19.

The Sixers, who were without Seth Curry on Wednesday, weren't in the same boat as Curry was cleared for action. However, the Sixers ruled the veteran guard out as he was going through a reconditioning period after missing nearly two weeks of action.

Wednesday's game was a solid duel that Boston looked in control of for a majority of the matchup. However, a strong fourth quarter led by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris helped the 76ers secure a 117-109 win over Boston, allowing them to improve their record to 10-5, grabbing sole possession of the Eastern Conference's top seed.

On Friday, the two teams will meet again. While Tatum remains ruled out, the Sixers are expected to have Curry back in the mix finally, giving Philly a decent advantage. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston/ESPN

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -222, BOS +175

O/U: 205

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network