76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 1

Back in March, it was unclear if we would see a postseason for the 2019-2020 NBA season. With rumors going back and forth pertaining to the potential status of the season, it seemed that cancellation was almost inevitable. Well, the season made its return officially on July 31. And on August 17, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Sixth seeded 76ers came into 2019-2020 with ambitions of becoming the East's No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics weren't talked about much as they lost key players in Al Horford and Kyrie Irving to free agency. At this point, we see the roles have reversed. The Sixers, who were expected to be a top team, seeded quite low.

The Celtics, on the other hand, locked in the third seed thanks to their new point guard Kemba Walker, the emergence of Jayson Tatum, and the continuous team-wide improvements from their supporting cast. Although the Sixers are underdogs against Boston, recent history is on their side as they've defeated the Celtics three out of four times this year before the suspension.

However, without Ben Simmons in the mix, the Sixers are going to have to rely on Joel Embiid not only to stay healthy -- but also consistently dominate while the pressure's on him. Plan on tuning into Game 1 on Monday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Monday, August 17, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston, ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +5.5

Moneyline: Celtics -245, 76ers +205

O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network