SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 1

Justin Grasso

Back in March, it was unclear if we would see a postseason for the 2019-2020 NBA season. With rumors going back and forth pertaining to the potential status of the season, it seemed that cancellation was almost inevitable. Well, the season made its return officially on July 31. And on August 17, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Sixth seeded 76ers came into 2019-2020 with ambitions of becoming the East's No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics weren't talked about much as they lost key players in Al Horford and Kyrie Irving to free agency. At this point, we see the roles have reversed. The Sixers, who were expected to be a top team, seeded quite low.

The Celtics, on the other hand, locked in the third seed thanks to their new point guard Kemba Walker, the emergence of Jayson Tatum, and the continuous team-wide improvements from their supporting cast. Although the Sixers are underdogs against Boston, recent history is on their side as they've defeated the Celtics three out of four times this year before the suspension.

However, without Ben Simmons in the mix, the Sixers are going to have to rely on Joel Embiid not only to stay healthy -- but also consistently dominate while the pressure's on him. Plan on tuning into Game 1 on Monday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Monday, August 17, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston, ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +5.5

Moneyline: Celtics -245, 76ers +205

O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 NBA Draft Picks are set

The NBA Draft Lottery hasn't approached yet, but that won't matter for the Philadelphia 76ers as they are all set for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Can Joel Embiid Lead Ben Simmons-Less Sixers Past Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics in what SI's Chris Mannix considers to be one of the most unpredictable playoff races in history.

Justin Grasso

76ers Unveil Company Plan to Fight Systemic Racism

Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the Managing Group of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced the company's new plan to fight systemic racism.

Justin Grasso

Outside Opinions Don't Matter Much to Tobias Harris and 76ers

When it comes to opinions coming from outside of the Philadelphia 76ers' locker room, Tobias Harris isn't too concerned heading into the first round of the playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Won't Rule out Starting Matisse Thybulle vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown wouldn't rule out possibly starting the first-round rookie, Matisse Thybulle, in the series against the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

76ers Lose Glenn Robinson III for a few Games vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers wing Glenn Robinson III will miss at least a few games of the series against the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Receives Praise From Celtics' Kemba Walker

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson recently received a ringing endorsement from his playoff opponent, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

NBA Insider Suggests 76ers Could Look at Tyronn Lue for Future

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently mentioned that Tyronn Lue is getting a lot of interest around the league. Could the Philadelphia 76ers give him a look in the future.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Will Take on a Massive Role vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown mentions Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle will "assume a massive role" in the playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Three-Point Shooting Shines Heading Into Playoffs

Many have complained about the Sixers' three-point shooting abilities before the NBA's suspension. After seeing them let it fly through eight games during the restart, Philly has look much improved from deep.

Justin Grasso